Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

USI volleyball sweeps Maryville in GLVC opener

By Tamar Sher and Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sophomore outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois) racked up 13 kills, five aces and a .462 attacking percentage as University of Southern Indiana Volleyball cruised to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 victory over visiting Maryville University in its Great Lakes Valley Conference-opener at Screaming Eagles Arena Thursday night.

Anderson’s serving set the tone early in the contest as she had three aces in the first five points of the match as USI rolled out to an early 5-0 advantage.

USI (7-2, 1-0 GLVC) hit .333 and held the Saints to a negative .040 attacking percentage in the opening frame as it cruised to the 12-point win and one-set advantage. Anderson had just two kills in the opener, but finished with four of her five aces to aid USI in the opening set.

The Eagles, winners of seven straight matches, used a 12-1 run in the second frame to establish control. Eight different players had a kill in the set, including five players with at least two kills; and senior setter Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) tallied 13 of her 37 assists as USI took the nine-point victory in the second set, along with a two-game lead in the match.

Maryville (4-4, 0-1 GLVC) put up a fight in the third stanza, but Anderson’s eight kills and .727 attacking percentage, along with Cepicky’s 15 assists, proved to be too much for the Saints to overcome as USI earned the three-point win to clinch the match in three sets.

USI got kills from 10 different players in the match, with five players recording at least five kills. Freshman outside hitter Abby Weber (Fishers, Indiana) had eight kills, a .300 attacking percentage and eight digs, while Cepicky’s 37 assists helped the Eagles hit .305 as a team. The Eagles also got a match-high 16 digs from senior libero Callie Gubera (Thorntown, Indiana) as they held the Saints to a .108 team attacking percentage.

The Eagles return to action Saturday at 3 p.m. when they travel to Rolla, Missouri, to take on Missouri University of Science & Technology in a rematch of last season’s GLVC championship match.

Courtesy: USI Athletics

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Authorities responding to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Large salvage yard fire in Evansville leads to water main breaks
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
A Kentucky Wesleyan student was the victim of fourth-degree assault after a driving disagreement
Kentucky Wesleyan student victim of assault, police report says
A Posey County woman tells authorities that an intruder tried to force their way into her home...
Authorities looking for woman that attempted to break into home, take homeowner’s children
Woodland Park Apartments were treated unfairly by Evansville City Council, apartment managers say
Woodland Park Apartments were treated unfairly by Evansville City Council, apartment managers say

Latest News

Princeton QB Christian Schafer receives POTW accolades after 6-TD outing
Princeton QB Christian Schafer receives POTW accolades after 6-TD outing
HS Volleyball: North vs. Memorial
HS Volleyball: North vs. Memorial
USI unveils new on-campus aquatic center
USI unveils new on-campus aquatic center
USI unveils new on-campus aquatic center
USI unveils new on-campus aquatic center