Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

USI unveils new on-campus aquatic center

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A major athletic facilities project at the University of Southern Indiana has officially come to an end.

USI officials unveiled its new, on-campus aquatic center on Thursday.

The new pool is the final part of the three-phase project, which includes Screaming Eagles Arena and a newly-remodeled, 6,000-foot weight room.

The whole project cost over $60 million to complete. The pool is an eight-lane, 25-yard pool and will serve as the home for the new USI swimming and diving teams that begin competition next fall.

“When we’d bring prospective student-athletes on campus, a lot of times we wouldn’t show them the weight room, we wouldn’t show them the training room, we wouldn’t show them the locker room areas, and now we definitely do,” USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall said. “So, the ability for us to kind of expand our recruiting base, and obviously for us to be able to start our swimming and diving programs next fall in the fall of 2022. It’s a [Great Lakes Valley Conference] sport that we haven’t been able to compete in - haven’t been able to compete for a championship.”

The pool will be available for members of the campus community when the swimming and diving teams are not using it.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Authorities responding to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Large salvage yard fire in Evansville leads to water main breaks
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
A Kentucky Wesleyan student was the victim of fourth-degree assault after a driving disagreement
Kentucky Wesleyan student victim of assault, police report says
A Posey County woman tells authorities that an intruder tried to force their way into her home...
Authorities looking for woman that attempted to break into home, take homeowner’s children
Woodland Park Apartments were treated unfairly by Evansville City Council, apartment managers say
Woodland Park Apartments were treated unfairly by Evansville City Council, apartment managers say

Latest News

Car accident saves Newburgh woman’s life
Car accident saves Newburgh woman’s life
Authorities looking for multiple suspects fleeing on foot in Spencer Co.
Authorities looking for multiple suspects fleeing on foot in Spencer Co.
USI unveils new on-campus aquatic center
USI unveils new on-campus aquatic center
Car accident saves Newburgh woman’s life
Car accident saves Newburgh woman’s life