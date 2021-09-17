Sun to Increasing Clouds

Birthday Club
9/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early sun then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s. The severe weather threat is low. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated storms early. Lows in upper 60s.

Saturday, partly sunny with a 30% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected.

Sunday, mostly Cloudy with a 30% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Humid weather as high temps remain above normal in the mid-80s,

