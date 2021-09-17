Sun to Increasing Clouds
Sep. 17, 2021
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early sun then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s. The severe weather threat is low. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated storms early. Lows in upper 60s.
Saturday, partly sunny with a 30% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected.
Sunday, mostly Cloudy with a 30% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Humid weather as high temps remain above normal in the mid-80s,
