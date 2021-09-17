Birthday Club
Rep. James Comer tours Henderson County, speaks with business leaders

By Daniel Baldwin
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Congressman James Comer (R-KY) brought his staff to Henderson County for a staff retreat this weekend.

Comer met with community leaders earlier Thursday to talk about issues facing the county. He and his staff then went on a walking tour to visit small businesses.

Comer said bringing his staff to Henderson was important to make sure his team understand the problems his constituents face each day.

“I think there is always a disconnect in Washington D.C. with main street America,” Comer said. “So I want to make sure my staff really understands the challenges that our small businesses are facing, and our local leaders face every day.”

On Thursday and Friday, Comer plans to spend his time touring Henderson County and speaking with residents and small businesses.

