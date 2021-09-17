Birthday Club
Princeton QB Christian Schafer receives POTW accolades after 6-TD outing

By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton quarterback Christian Schafer was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week for Week 4 on Thursday, receiving 3,204 total votes.

The sophomore found his receivers on 11-of-17 passes and totaled 246 yards, leading the Tigers to their huge 42-20 win over North Central last Friday.

He also accounted for all six of his team’s touchdowns, passing four and scoring two on the ground.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

