Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Pence might be prepping for presidential run

By CNN
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears former Vice President Mike Pence might throw his hat in the ring for a White House run.

Pence is adding staffers for his brand-new office in downtown Washington.

Top aides to Pence told CNN this week that the Indiana republican has doubled his team to about 20 people this summer.

All moves signaling he may be considering a presidential run in 2024.

The ramp-up comes as former President Trump appears to be making good on his declaration to Pence that quote “I don’t want to be your friend anymore.”

That quote, first reported this week, is attributed to Trump in a forthcoming book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Pence and Trump reportedly haven’t spoken since April.

Copyright 2021 WFIE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities looking for multiple suspects fleeing on foot in Spencer Co.
ISP: Man arrested in connection to suspect search in Spencer Co.
A Posey County woman tells authorities that an intruder tried to force their way into her home...
Authorities looking for woman that attempted to break into home, take homeowner’s children
Dispatch: Authorities responding to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Large salvage yard fire in Evansville leads to water main breaks
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
TikTok trend causing damage in Tri-State schools
TikTok trend causing damage in Tri-State schools

Latest News

GRADD seeks input on economic development plan
Trevor Hook
KSP searching for missing Webster Co. man
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 4 new area COVID-19 deaths
Green River District reports 12 new COVID deaths, 649 new cases since Tues.