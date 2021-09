NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - Kunstfest is set for this weekend in New Harmony.

The festival celebrates New Harmony’s deep heritage with German food, music, a beer garden and over 200 vendors.

Plus, there will be activities for kids and heritage artisans demonstrating their crafts.

The festival is free to the public and kicks off tomorrow and ends Sunday.

