KSP searching for missing Webster Co. man

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing man.

They say 25-year-old Trevor E. Hook, of Clay, was last seen September 3 in the Clay area wearing a black Nike hat, orange cut off t-shirt, shorts, Nike shoes, and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Troopers say Hook is often in the areas in Hopkinsville and Webster County.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.

Trevor Hook (Kentucky State Police)

