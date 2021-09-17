Birthday Club
KSP searching for missing Webster Co. man

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing man.

They say 25-year-old Trevor E. Hook, of Clay, was last seen September 3 in the Clay area wearing a black Nike hat, orange cut off t-shirt, shorts, Nike shoes, and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Troopers say Hook is often in the areas in Hopkinsville and Webster County.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.

Trevor Hook
Trevor Hook(Kentucky State Police)

