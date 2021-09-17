Birthday Club
Ind. reports 4 new area COVID-19 deaths

Indiana COVID-19
(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,368 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths Friday.

That brings the pandemic total in the state to 926,604 cases and 14,615 deaths.

The map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in both Gibson and Warrick Counties.

It shows 103 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 47 new cases in Warrick County, 43 new cases in Dubois County, 21 new cases in Gibson County, 16 new cases in Posey County, 13 new cases in Spencer County, 11 new cases in Pike County, and seven new cases in Perry County

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 29,927 cases, 439 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 7,596 cases, 123 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 10,523 cases, 176 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,474 cases, 50 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,549 cases, 41 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,036 cases, 106 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,130 cases, 34 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,025 cases, 38 deaths

