Green River District reports 12 new COVID deaths, 649 new cases since Tues.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 649 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday.

They reported 246 new cases in Daviess County, 174 new cases in Henderson County, 91 new cases in Ohio County, 50 new cases in Webster County, 32 new cases in Union County, and 28 cases in both Hancock and McLean counties.

Of those newly reported deaths, five were from Daviess County, two were from each Ohio, Union and Webster counties, and one came out of Henderson County.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 14,898 cases, 226 deaths, 53.32% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,509 cases, 78 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 7,149 cases, 177 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,863 cases, 65 deaths, 37.78% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 7,163 cases, 91 deaths, 47.63% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,184 cases, 31 deaths, 43.93% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,265 cases, 33 deaths, 47.32% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,224 cases, 22 deaths, 37.86% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,217 cases, 17 deaths, 56.78% vaccinated

