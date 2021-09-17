GRADD seeks input on economic development plan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Green River Area Development District say their Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) update will be available for public comment come Monday.

They say the CEDS report examines the current economic conditions of seven counties - which include Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster - and serves as an action plan for continued economic growth.

According to a press release, the document and annual updates are required by the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

The plan can be viewed online GRADD.com starting Monday.

Officials say the public can comment on the plan from Monday, September 20 through October 21.

