Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The search continues for as many as four suspects that authorities say could be armed and dangerous in Spencer County.

Do Americans need those booster shots yet? That’s what the FDA is going to talk about today.

The sound of bluegrass continues in Owensboro. ROMP plucks away in Yellow Creek Park all weekend.

It’s another bittersweet day for Dan. He’s bringing the Tri-State the news this morning for the final time before he heads into rest and relaxation. He’s been at 14 News for 38-years and what a career it’s been.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.