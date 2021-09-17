Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT
(WFIE) - The search continues for as many as four suspects that authorities say could be armed and dangerous in Spencer County.

Do Americans need those booster shots yet? That’s what the FDA is going to talk about today.

The sound of bluegrass continues in Owensboro. ROMP plucks away in Yellow Creek Park all weekend.

It’s another bittersweet day for Dan. He’s bringing the Tri-State the news this morning for the final time before he heads into rest and relaxation. He’s been at 14 News for 38-years and what a career it’s been.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Friday Sunrise Headlines 9/17
USI unveils new on-campus aquatic center
Car accident saves Newburgh woman’s life
Authorities looking for multiple suspects fleeing on foot in Spencer Co.