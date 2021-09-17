Flu vaccine clinic held for veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Department of Veterans Affairs hosted its annual flu vaccine clinic in Evansville Friday.

The clinic opened at 8 a.m. and nurses say there was already a line forming.

After only two hours of being open, the clinic had already served over 200 veterans who were able to drive up and stay in their car while they got their flu shot.

Officials say the clinic is beneficial for those who have trouble walking or exiting their vehicle.

”I know everything is COVID, COVID, COVID, but the flu is still circulating, and it might be even more so this year since there is a lot of unmasked places. So we would want to make sure we’re getting the flu shot so we don’t have another issue with people being hospitalized with the flu in addition to COVID,” said Registered Nurse Cindy Daily

Daily says it is very important for older people with underlying health conditions to receive their flu shot, as they are the most susceptible to the effects of the flu.

