Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Flu vaccine clinic held for veterans

By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Department of Veterans Affairs hosted its annual flu vaccine clinic in Evansville Friday.

The clinic opened at 8 a.m. and nurses say there was already a line forming.

After only two hours of being open, the clinic had already served over 200 veterans who were able to drive up and stay in their car while they got their flu shot.

Officials say the clinic is beneficial for those who have trouble walking or exiting their vehicle.

”I know everything is COVID, COVID, COVID, but the flu is still circulating, and it might be even more so this year since there is a lot of unmasked places. So we would want to make sure we’re getting the flu shot so we don’t have another issue with people being hospitalized with the flu in addition to COVID,” said Registered Nurse Cindy Daily

Daily says it is very important for older people with underlying health conditions to receive their flu shot, as they are the most susceptible to the effects of the flu.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities looking for multiple suspects fleeing on foot in Spencer Co.
ISP: 3 people arrested in connection to suspect search in Spencer Co.
A Posey County woman tells authorities that an intruder tried to force their way into her home...
Authorities looking for woman that attempted to break into home, take homeowner’s children
Dispatch: Authorities responding to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Large salvage yard fire in Evansville leads to water main breaks
Car accident saves Newburgh woman’s life
Car accident saves Newburgh woman’s life
TikTok trend causing damage in Tri-State schools
TikTok trend causing damage in Tri-State schools

Latest News

Two Hopkins Co. officials facing different experiences after contracting COVID-19
Two Hopkins Co. officials facing different experiences after contracting COVID-19
ISP: 3 people arrested in connection to suspect search in Spencer Co.
ISP: 3 people arrested in connection to suspect search in Spencer Co.
Two Hopkins Co. officials facing different experiences after contracting COVID-19
Two Hopkins Co. officials facing different experiences after contracting COVID-19
Financial advisors say the IRS wants to know about your sports winnings.
Financial advisors say IRS wants to know about your sports winnings