Evansville company named as Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year

By William Putt
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville small business is being recognized as the Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year.

Before starting Mid-America Safety Solutions, Jeff Klump served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Once his time in the military was done, he worked for Duke Energy, before starting his own company.

On Thursday afternoon, Klump was honored with the Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year Award, in recognition for all the hard work he has put into growing his company over the past four years.

“We take pride in what we do, we feel like we stand out,” Klump said. “We work hard for what we believe in and making a difference on the roadway for our customers and everybody is keeping each other safe.”

Mid-America Safety Solutions is growing and looking to hire more employees.

For those interested, click here to head over to their website to learn more.

Donut Bank reopens dining rooms
