Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dan Katz retires after 38 years at 14 News

Dan Katz retires after 38 years at 14 News.
Dan Katz retires after 38 years at 14 News.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today we congratulate Dan Katz on his retirement after 38 years at 14 News.

Take a look at those from WFIE, past and present, who sent him a message, thanking him and wishing him the best in this next phase in his life.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke even stopped by to honor Dan by proclaiming Friday, September 17, 2021, as “Dan Katz Day.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Authorities responding to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Large salvage yard fire in Evansville leads to water main breaks
A Posey County woman tells authorities that an intruder tried to force their way into her home...
Authorities looking for woman that attempted to break into home, take homeowner’s children
Authorities looking for multiple suspects fleeing on foot in Spencer Co.
ISP: Man arrested in connection to suspect search in Spencer Co.
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
A Kentucky Wesleyan student was the victim of fourth-degree assault after a driving disagreement
Kentucky Wesleyan student victim of assault, police report says

Latest News

Rosenberger Ave. closed after water main break
Vehicle of interesting in Jasper theft investigation.
Jasper police investigating recent rash of thefts
Goodbye Dan! 9/17 - Part 11
Goodbye Dan! 9/17 - Part 11
Goodbye Dan! 9/17 - Part 10
Goodbye Dan! 9/17 - Part 10