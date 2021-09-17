Dan Katz retires after 38 years at 14 News.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today we congratulate Dan Katz on his retirement after 38 years at 14 News.

Take a look at those from WFIE, past and present, who sent him a message, thanking him and wishing him the best in this next phase in his life.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke even stopped by to honor Dan by proclaiming Friday, September 17, 2021, as “Dan Katz Day.”

