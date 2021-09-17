Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Church builds 100 bikes for children in foster care

Volunteers with St. Lucas United Church of Christ in Fort Branch assembled and donated 100...
Volunteers with St. Lucas United Church of Christ in Fort Branch assembled and donated 100 bicycles to children in foster care.(Ruth Wilson)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with The Isaiah 1:17 Project say volunteers with St. Lucas United Church of Christ in Fort Branch assembled and donated 100 bicycles to their DreamCycles Program.

The bicycles will be presented Saturday to children in foster care.

Officials say St. Lucas’ support lets these children know their community sees their potential as so much greater than their circumstances.

The DreamCyles program works to improve mental and physical health, mobility, and introduce responsibility for at-risk youth in foster care.

Officials say in our area, there is only one foster family for every seven children needing their help.

The Isaiah 1:17 Project works to support those families so they can continue to serve.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities looking for multiple suspects fleeing on foot in Spencer Co.
ISP: Man arrested in connection to suspect search in Spencer Co.
A Posey County woman tells authorities that an intruder tried to force their way into her home...
Authorities looking for woman that attempted to break into home, take homeowner’s children
Dispatch: Authorities responding to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Large salvage yard fire in Evansville leads to water main breaks
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
TikTok trend causing damage in Tri-State schools
TikTok trend causing damage in Tri-State schools

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 4 new area COVID-19 deaths
Green River District reports 12 new COVID deaths, 649 new cases since Tues.
Dan Katz retires after 38 years at 14 News.
Dan Katz retires after 38 years at 14 News
Rosenberger Ave. closed after water main break