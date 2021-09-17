Church builds 100 bikes for children in foster care

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with The Isaiah 1:17 Project say volunteers with St. Lucas United Church of Christ in Fort Branch assembled and donated 100 bicycles to their DreamCycles Program.

The bicycles will be presented Saturday to children in foster care.

Officials say St. Lucas’ support lets these children know their community sees their potential as so much greater than their circumstances.

The DreamCyles program works to improve mental and physical health, mobility, and introduce responsibility for at-risk youth in foster care.

Officials say in our area, there is only one foster family for every seven children needing their help.

The Isaiah 1:17 Project works to support those families so they can continue to serve.

