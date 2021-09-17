Birthday Club
Authorities looking for multiple suspects fleeing on foot in Spencer Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several agencies are searching for up to four suspects who authorities say are possibly armed and dangerous in Spencer County.

According to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, these suspects were last seen on foot in the area of U.S. 231 heading toward Lincoln City.

Officials urge residents if they see anybody suspicious in the area, please call Spencer County Dispatch at 812-649-2286.

