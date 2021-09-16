Birthday Club
Warm temps with a few scattered showers possible

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Warm and humid air will linger over the Tri-State through the first half of next week. We can’t completely rule out a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and the weekend. The chances for rain will be a little better Monday-Wednesday next week. Daily highs will stay in the low to middle 80s and overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s. Some patchy fog may develop again on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Mostly sunny and warmer weather returning