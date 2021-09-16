Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Authorities responding to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Large salvage yard fire in Evansville leads to water main breaks
Name of man killed in morning shooting released, two arrested on drug charges
Bond set for two arrested in connection to deadly Evansville shooting
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 3 new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co., 1 in Gibson Co.
A Kentucky Wesleyan student was the victim of fourth-degree assault after a driving disagreement
Kentucky Wesleyan student victim of assault, police report says

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities on Thursday.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021
North Port, Florida, police said Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, 10 days...
Father, police ask for help in search for Gabby Petito; missing since road trip with boyfriend
The Ohio take home experience
The Ohio take home experience