Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A huge fire at a salvage yard on the north side of Evansville could be seen from miles around. It took crews hours to put it out.

Bond is now set for two suspects arrested in connection to a deadly Evansville shooting that happened earlier this week.

The Evansville City Council voted unanimously to set aside thousands of dollars to help Woodland Park Apartment tenants to move out.

A boil advisory in Hopkins County has forced officials to shut down Madisonville City Schools today.

