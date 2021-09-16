Birthday Club
New soap store opens in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new plant-based soap store opened on Evansville’s east side.

Buff City Soap held their grand opening Thursday.

The store is located in The Promenade off Burkhardt Road.

While we were there, people were lining up to be the first to try it out.

They offer different soaps and laundry detergents.

The first 50 customers get free soap for a year.

