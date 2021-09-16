Kentucky Wesleyan student victim of assault, police report says

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky Wesleyan College student was the victim of fourth-degree assault earlier this month, according to a police report.

The report states that senior Armand Childs accidentally cut off Daniel Crabtree on KY 54.

Shortly afterward, Crabtree then followed Childs and his girlfriend to a restaurant parking lot, where he allegedly opened the driver’s side door, spit on Childs and called him a racial slur.

In a statement released on the college’s official Facebook page on Wednesday morning, KWC officials said, “One of our family members was recently the victim of what many have viewed as a ‘hate crime.’”

Crabtree was charged with fourth-degree assault following the incident.

According to Kentucky law, the sentencing judge has to be the one to determine a crime a hate crime.

“It just happened so fast,” Childs said. “I just couldn’t believe it. It was almost like things you see on social media, and you’re like, ‘That will never happen to me,’ but when you’re in that moment, you never really know what you’ll do.”

Childs’ response was a calm one. He simply shut his car door and wiped the spit off his body.

While the accusation that Crabtree spitted on Childs has not been confirmed by police or a judge, a viral TikTok of the incident appears to show Crabtree spitting on Childs. (Warning: video NSFW).

“Had I retaliated, as many people are saying they would’ve retaliated, you never know how the picture would’ve been painted,” Childs said.

Childs says he needed to take the high road in this situation, even if it might have hurt his pride.

Crabtree has not been convicted of anything, only charged. He is set to appear in court on Friday.

