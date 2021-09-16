Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky Wesleyan student victim of assault, police report says

Video of incident goes viral on TikTok
A Kentucky Wesleyan student was the victim of fourth-degree assault after a driving disagreement
A Kentucky Wesleyan student was the victim of fourth-degree assault after a driving disagreement(14 News)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky Wesleyan College student was the victim of fourth-degree assault earlier this month, according to a police report.

The report states that senior Armand Childs accidentally cut off Daniel Crabtree on KY 54.

Shortly afterward, Crabtree then followed Childs and his girlfriend to a restaurant parking lot, where he allegedly opened the driver’s side door, spit on Childs and called him a racial slur.

In a statement released on the college’s official Facebook page on Wednesday morning, KWC officials said, “One of our family members was recently the victim of what many have viewed as a ‘hate crime.’”

Crabtree was charged with fourth-degree assault following the incident.

According to Kentucky law, the sentencing judge has to be the one to determine a crime a hate crime.

“It just happened so fast,” Childs said. “I just couldn’t believe it. It was almost like things you see on social media, and you’re like, ‘That will never happen to me,’ but when you’re in that moment, you never really know what you’ll do.”

Childs’ response was a calm one. He simply shut his car door and wiped the spit off his body.

While the accusation that Crabtree spitted on Childs has not been confirmed by police or a judge, a viral TikTok of the incident appears to show Crabtree spitting on Childs. (Warning: video NSFW).

“Had I retaliated, as many people are saying they would’ve retaliated, you never know how the picture would’ve been painted,” Childs said.

Childs says he needed to take the high road in this situation, even if it might have hurt his pride.

Crabtree has not been convicted of anything, only charged. He is set to appear in court on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of man killed in morning shooting released, two arrested on drug charges
Name of man killed in morning shooting released, two arrested on drug charges
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Joshua Fuller
KSP: Owensboro man accused of murder after fight with estranged wife
Dispatch: Authorities responding to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Dispatch: Authorities respond to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Richard Rutherford
South Spencer School Board votes not to renew superintendent’s contract

Latest News

Henderson offering new incentive for 1,000 citizens receiving COVID vaccine
Henderson offering new incentive for 1,000 citizens receiving COVID vaccine
Dispatch: Authorities responding to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Dispatch: Authorities respond to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Ind. reports 3 new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co., 1 in Gibson Co.
Ind. reports 3 new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co., 1 in Gibson Co.
Paramedics struggle with no available ICU beds in southern Illinois
Paramedics struggle with no available ICU beds in southern Illinois