Ind. reports new COVID death in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,157 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the pandemic total in the state to 922,320 cases and 14,581 deaths.

The map shows one new death in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

It shows 130 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 49 new cases in Warrick County, 33 new cases in Dubois County, 21 new cases in Gibson County, 19 new cases in Perry County, 16 new cases in Posey County, 10 new cases in Spencer County, and eight new cases in Pike County.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 29,828 cases, 437 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,555 cases, 123 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,479 cases, 175 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,467 cases, 50 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,534 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,018 cases, 105 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,117 cases, 34 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,014 cases, 38 deaths

