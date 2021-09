EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Donut Bank announced that their dining rooms are open once again.

They went to drive-thru only at the end of August for the protection of their customers and employees.

Donut Bank is now open for dine-in, carry out and drive-thru from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They say their Diamond Avenue location will be open until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.