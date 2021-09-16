Deaconess Aquatic Center to open in October
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced the opening dates for Deaconess Aquatic Center Thursday morning.
A virtual dedication ceremony is set for Friday, October 1.
The public opening will be Monday, October 4.
City officials say the competition pool will open at 5 a.m. for lap swimming.
The recreation pool will open at 9 a.m.
