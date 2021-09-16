Birthday Club
Deaconess Aquatic Center to open in October

New wall art at Deaconess Aquatic Center
New wall art at Deaconess Aquatic Center(Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced the opening dates for Deaconess Aquatic Center Thursday morning.

A virtual dedication ceremony is set for Friday, October 1.

The public opening will be Monday, October 4.

City officials say the competition pool will open at 5 a.m. for lap swimming.

The recreation pool will open at 9 a.m.

