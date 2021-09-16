Deaconess Aquatic Center to open in October

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced the opening dates for Deaconess Aquatic Center Thursday morning.

A virtual dedication ceremony is set for Friday, October 1.

The public opening will be Monday, October 4.

City officials say the competition pool will open at 5 a.m. for lap swimming.

The recreation pool will open at 9 a.m.

Sound on. 🔊 Save the dates. 📅 pic.twitter.com/sAIH2mnMOb — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) September 16, 2021

