Brighter & Warmer

By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog early then becoming mostly sunny and warmer with temps in the mid-80s. Tonight, mostly clear as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Friday, partly to mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s. The severe weather threat is low.

Saturday, mostly sunny with a 20% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Humid weather as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

