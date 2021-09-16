Brighter & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog early then becoming mostly sunny and warmer with temps in the mid-80s. Tonight, mostly clear as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Friday, partly to mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s. The severe weather threat is low.

Saturday, mostly sunny with a 20% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Humid weather as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

