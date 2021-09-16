Birthday Club
Balanced offense, strong defense propels North Posey to unbeaten start

Vikings travel to Heritage Hills on Friday night
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT
POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four weeks of the high school football season are in the books, and there are three teams still undefeated in southwest Indiana.

One of these squads includes the North Posey football program.

The Vikings (4-0) have beaten South Spencer, Princeton, Southridge and Tell City to open the season. This year’s group has been winning with a mixture of stout defense and a balanced offense.

For instance, North Posey is only allowing 14 points per game, while scoring a game average of 35 points on the offensive side of the ball.

It hasn’t been just one guy carrying the load either. Players like Harold Bender, Dalton Reidford, Jed Galvin, and Devin Lintzenich give this offense a lot of weapons, which has been hard to stop.

“We’re getting contributions from a pretty strong senior class, and a lot of young kids mixed in,” North Posey head football coach Waylon Schenk said. “Right now, we’re starting a couple of freshmen and four or five sophomores, that have really made some contributions, especially here late.”

“We’ve been fortunate to have several different weapons, and the defenses can’t just key on one guy. We’re kind of in the driver’s seat in the small school division, but our goal is to get better every week, playing our best football going into the postseason and give ourselves a chance at a sectional.”

North Posey will hit the road on Friday night against Heritage Hills.

