Authorities looking for woman that attempted to break into home, take homeowner’s children

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County woman tells authorities that an intruder tried to force their way into her home and threatened to take her children.

The homeowner called our newsroom on Thursday.

Although she wants to remain anonymous, she described the incident.

The homeowner says a woman came to her home, claiming to work for the state, and asked to see the homeowner’s vaccine cards. When the suspect was denied, she allegedly tried to force her way inside, while threatening to remove the homeowner’s kids from the home.

This is a scary situation that authorities hope people can avoid by being careful in who they open their doors for.

”As much as it kills me to say, unless you know the person, don’t open the door,” Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham said. “This is a small, tight-knit community. It’s not abnormal for that type of greeting to take place here, but in this day and age where we are, and what we’ve become in this society, it’s always better to request questions, answers - those kinds of things through the door if it’s possible.”

According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, the woman appeared to be of Middle Eastern descent and was driving a dusty, yellow Fiat.

The sheriff’s office says if anyone has information on the identity of this woman, or if they experience a similar incident, call Posey County Dispatch. But if it’s an emergency, always call 911.

