Newburgh man receives Golden Hoosier Award

By William Putt
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man is being rewarded for his volunteer efforts in the community.

Paul Hughes has spent over 18 years of his life volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. Because of all those years of service, he was nominated for the Golden Hoosier Award.

On Wednesday, Hughes was awarded as this year’s recipient.

He’s one of only 20 in the state to be honored on Wednesday morning. Hughes says he was amazed and very humbled to get the prestigious award.

“It’s not just me, I am surrounded by very active volunteers and fellow board members,” Hughes said. “So it’s truly the organization that’s behind me that was also honored by this award.”

A Huntingburg woman also got an award Wednesday morning. Phyllis Menke received the Indiana Golden Hoosier Humanitarian Award.

The award honors those who seek to promote the welfare of others.

