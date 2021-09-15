Muhlenberg Co. reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This brings the countywide number to 4,736 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 303 active cases.

In Henderson, the Green River District Health Department along with several other agencies will be holding a free vaccine clinic on Friday.

The clinic will be held at the Henderson Housing Authority Gymnasium on South Adams Street from 1-4 p.m.

No appointment is necessary and all three vaccines will be available.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 14,652 cases, 221 deaths, 53.07% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,736 cases, 79 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 7,149 cases, 177 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,772 cases, 63 deaths, 37.62% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 6,989 cases, 90 deaths, 47.36% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,134 cases, 29 deaths, 43.78% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,237 cases, 33 deaths, 47.12% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,192 cases, 20 deaths, 37.63% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,189 cases, 17 deaths, 56.54% vaccinated

