Muhlenberg Co. reports 43 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
This brings the countywide number to 4,736 total cases.
Muhlenberg County now has 303 active cases.
In Henderson, the Green River District Health Department along with several other agencies will be holding a free vaccine clinic on Friday.
The clinic will be held at the Henderson Housing Authority Gymnasium on South Adams Street from 1-4 p.m.
No appointment is necessary and all three vaccines will be available.
Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 14,652 cases, 221 deaths, 53.07% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 4,736 cases, 79 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 7,149 cases, 177 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 3,772 cases, 63 deaths, 37.62% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 6,989 cases, 90 deaths, 47.36% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 2,134 cases, 29 deaths, 43.78% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 1,237 cases, 33 deaths, 47.12% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 2,192 cases, 20 deaths, 37.63% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 1,189 cases, 17 deaths, 56.54% vaccinated
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.