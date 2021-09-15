Birthday Club
Mostly sunny and warmer weather returning

9/15 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
9/15 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front brought scattered rain, partly to mostly cloudy skies and some cooler air into the Tri-State today. Most of the rain last night and this morning was focused along and north of I-64, and additional showers have popped up in western Kentucky this afternoon, but much of the middle portion of the Tri-State, including Evansville, Newburgh and Henderson, has stayed dry.

The last of that rain will taper off to the southeast and out of western Kentucky this evening. We will all be dry through the overnight hours and into Thursday, but some areas of patchy fog may develop, especially in western Kentucky. Thursday may start out partly cloudy, but our skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Our winds have been coming from the south-southwest for the past few days, which pushed our temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for the first part of the week. However, the cold front that brought us clouds and rain today also changed our wind direction. Now, we have cooler air flowing down from the north, which is part of why our temperatures topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s in most locations this afternoon.

That cool breeze won’t last long. By Thursday, our winds will shift to the east, and we will have warm air flowing up from the south-southeast by Friday. That means temperatures will slowly be on the rise through the weekend.

We will fall back through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the lower 60s by Thursday morning. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday and mid to upper 80s this weekend.

A few passing clouds and a stray shower are possible through the end of this week as the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas pass to our south, but most of us will stay dry and see plenty of sunshine.

We will see increasing clouds Monday, and some scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as another cold front passes through our region. That will drop our high temperatures back into the mid 80s Monday and upper 70s to low 80s by the middle of next week. That cooler weather is perfectly timed as Wednesday is also the first day of fall!

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

