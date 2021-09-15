Madisonville murder suspect pleads guilty

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A guilty plea and sentencing took place for a man accused of killing two men in Hopkins County.

[PREVIOUS: Names released of 2 found dead in Madisonville home; Suspect arrested]

According to police, 36-year-old Jeremy Wicks killed Elvis and Joseph Gipson in a home on Hodge Street in April 2020.

Police say a third person was also hurt.

Officials with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office tell 14 News that Wicks was sentenced to life in prison.

Officials say he has to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

