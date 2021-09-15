Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers discuss impact of solar power across the state

Wednesday afternoon Kentucky lawmakers talked about the impact solar power is having across the...
Wednesday afternoon Kentucky lawmakers talked about the impact solar power is having across the state.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A state that was once known for coal, could become a haven for solar power. Wednesday afternoon Kentucky lawmakers talked about the impact solar power is having across the state.

“Costs have declined enough to be price competitive with our coal and natural gas resources,” said Kenya Stump, executive director of the Office of Energy Policy.

The U.S. Department of Energy recently released a report saying solar energy has the potential to supply up to 40% of the nation’s electricity within 15 years. Solar providers are already building in Kentucky, with at least 28 projects underway.

“All of Kentucky is potentially developable by solar,” said Mark Walter with Savion, LLC.

Industry professionals told lawmakers that solar facilities could bring jobs.

“It is high paying electrical jobs, communications, computer science,” said Emily Williams with Kentucky Greenex Solar.

But some people are worried the facilities could destroy farmland.

“We don’t want to lose our farmland that we need for food production to something that might not be beneficial to the most of us,” said Julie Burton with Citizens Voice of Mason County.

Others say the facilities could reduce property values and hurt local tourism.

“Frankly people don’t travel to look at solar panels. I would question whether this would impact things ranging from the Kentucky Bourbon Trail,” said Will Mayer with Clark Coalition.

People also talked about the need for enhanced regulation and decommissioning solar sites once they’re no longer in use.

Lawmakers said they will continue to meet with industry professionals and members of the community to determine how solar power can best serve Kentucky.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Authorities responding to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Large salvage yard fire in Evansville leads to water main breaks
Name of man killed in morning shooting released, two arrested on drug charges
Bond set for two arrested in connection to deadly Evansville shooting
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 3 new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co., 1 in Gibson Co.
Richard Rutherford
South Spencer School Board votes not to renew superintendent’s contract

Latest News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 9/16
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Bond set for two arrested in connection to deadly Evansville shooting.
Bond set for two arrested in connection to deadly Evansville shooting
Madisonville murder suspect pleads guilty.
Madisonville murder suspect pleads guilty
Authorities respond to salvage yard fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Authorities respond to salvage yard fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 9/16
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 9/16