Komen moves ‘More Than Pink’ walk to at home event only

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Susan G. Komen Evansville officials say they have decided the 2021 “More Than Pink Walk” will no longer have an in-person option.

They say the decision comes after closely monitoring local conditions in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the Delta Variant.

Officials say it’s out of abundance of caution for the higher-risk breast cancer community.

“We are excited about the one-of-a-kind, at-home program we have created for you to Walk in your neighborhood, with your team, family and friends,” said Rachel Smith.  “We’ll still count down to the Walk together with the Power of One week, starting on Monday, September 20, 2021, Join us for a week of fundraising challenges, celebration and fun, leading up to our Walk on Sunday, September 26, 2021.  Thank you for your commitment to our ONE vision: a world without breast cancer.”

For more information on how to participate, click here.

