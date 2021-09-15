Ind. reports 3 new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co., 1 in Gibson Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,733 new COVID-19 cases and 68 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the pandemic total in the state to 918,230 cases and 14,550 deaths.

The state map shows Gibson, Pike, Warrick, Spencer and Perry Counties are in red for the weekly two metric score.

Posey, Vanderburgh, and Dubois Counties are in orange.

The map shows three new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Gibson County.

It shows 144 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 54 new cases in Warrick County, 40 new cases in Dubois County, 25 new cases in Pike County, 23 new cases in Posey County, 22 new cases in Gibson County, 21 new cases in Perry County, and 15 new cases in Spencer County.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 29,698 cases, 436 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,521 cases, 123 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,431 cases, 174 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,449 cases, 50 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,518 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,999 cases, 105 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,107 cases, 34 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,009 cases, 38 deaths

