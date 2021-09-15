Henderson offering new incentive for 1,000 citizens receiving Covid vaccine

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners approved a financial incentive program for residents who receive their full doses of the Covid vaccine.

City officials say up to 1,000 people who get vaccinated between Sep. 22 and Oct. 22 will receive a $100 gift card, paid for with funds from the American Rescue Plan.

In a press release, the Henderson County Board of Commissioners say they approved the plan to help increase the vaccination rate. They say on Thursday the vaccination rate was at about 46.36 percent.

Officials say the incentive is available at T&T Drug Store, Midway Pharmacy and Health First Community Health Center.

