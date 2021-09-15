Evansville groups provide support during Suicide Prevention Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - September is Suicide Prevention Month, and to show support, the Evansville Police Department and Deaconess Health unveiled a suicide prevention-themed squad car on Tuesday.

With crisis hotlines and clinics listed, Dr. James Porter, President of Deaconess, said it’s intended to serve as a reminder.

“This car is a message to everyone that there is hope,” he said. “There is help. All you have to do is reach out, [and] there’s going to be someone there to help.”

He said letting people know that people care is crucial because mental health struggles can affect anyone, and support can go a long way toward helping someone in need.

That’s why Andrea Lantz of, What Matters Most Evansville spent Tuesday setting up a suicide prevention lemonade stand at Ivy Tech.

“It’s able to start conversations and connections,” she said. “That’s really the space that we’re trying to create here in Evansville.”

In hosting events where someone can sit down and talk to people about their feelings, Lantz said they hope they can show there is hope in the form of community.

She said they hope providing a comfortable place to look out for people’s mental health can help people like Reina Taveras, who lost her father to a stroke three weeks ago.

Taveras said she’s been struggling to balance work and her personal life.

“It’s been really hard,” she explained. “A lot of emotions have surfaced. An event like this is what my heart needed and what my soul needed.”

She said she understands reaching out can be difficult for someone who’s in crisis, but if you’re brave enough to try, she promises people will care for you.

“Speak out, speak your feelings,” she said. “We all have really big feelings that we’re trying to process. Don’t wait for help, speak out seek out, and connect with others.”

Ivy Tech will also be hosting a suicide prevention training on September 30.

To register or ask questions, reach out to alutzel@ivytech.edu.

The event is free and open to the public.

