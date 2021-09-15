Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville church to help Waverly flood victims

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local church is once again headed to Tennessee to help with flooding recovery efforts in Waverly.

[Evansville church groups to aid in Tennessee flood cleanup]

These are the members of the Washington Avenue Church of Christ.

This is not the first time they’ve gone down to help.

On their first visit, the church took about a dozen members.

During that visit, we’re told they helped the congregation down there.

Now this trip, they’ll actually be able to help with flood relief.

Church officials say that might include tearing down buildings or hanging sheetrock to help build back up in some places.

It just depends on what they need right now.

One of the church’s ministers, Alan Bush, is actually from Waverly, so this obviously hits close to home for him.

”We are people that care about others,” said Bush. “We are individuals that want to help and serve others when we see needs. And, how can you not see the need down there, it is phenomenal what has taken place down there, and we want to help them. . .”

The flood left more than 20 dead when 17 inches of rain fell in that area at the end of August.

This time around, about seven or eight members of the church are going to help.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of man killed in morning shooting released, two arrested on drug charges
Name of man killed in morning shooting released, two arrested on drug charges
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Joshua Fuller
KSP: Owensboro man accused of murder after fight with estranged wife
Katie Ernst and her late boyfriend Tony Douglas, who passed away in August due to complications...
Tell City woman loses boyfriend and mother to COVID-19
Richard Rutherford
South Spencer School Board votes not to renew superintendent’s contract

Latest News

Evansville church to help Waverly flood victims.
Evansville church to help Waverly flood victims
Henderson offering new incentive for 1,000 citizens receiving Covid vaccine
Car dealerships saying microchip shortages cause shift in inventory
Car dealerships saying microchip shortages cause shift in inventory
Henderson offering new incentive for 1,000 citizens receiving Covid vaccine
Henderson offering new incentive for 1,000 citizens receiving Covid vaccine