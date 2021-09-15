Evansville church to help Waverly flood victims.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local church is once again headed to Tennessee to help with flooding recovery efforts in Waverly.

These are the members of the Washington Avenue Church of Christ.

This is not the first time they’ve gone down to help.

On their first visit, the church took about a dozen members.

During that visit, we’re told they helped the congregation down there.

Now this trip, they’ll actually be able to help with flood relief.

Church officials say that might include tearing down buildings or hanging sheetrock to help build back up in some places.

It just depends on what they need right now.

One of the church’s ministers, Alan Bush, is actually from Waverly, so this obviously hits close to home for him.

”We are people that care about others,” said Bush. “We are individuals that want to help and serve others when we see needs. And, how can you not see the need down there, it is phenomenal what has taken place down there, and we want to help them. . .”

The flood left more than 20 dead when 17 inches of rain fell in that area at the end of August.

This time around, about seven or eight members of the church are going to help.

