Dispatch: Authorities responding to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a reported structure fire at Glisson’s U-Pull in Evansville.

Officials say the fire broke out at the business along North St. Joseph Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says that St. Joseph Avenue between Allens Lane and Mill Road is closed right now.

We have a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

TRAFFIC: Saint Joseph Avenue between Allens Lane and Mill Road is closed due to a commercial structure fire. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/EZ7XWhw9t2 — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) September 15, 2021

