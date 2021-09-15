Birthday Club
Dispatch: Authorities responding to structure fire on N. St. Joseph Ave.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a reported structure fire at Glisson’s U-Pull in Evansville.

Officials say the fire broke out at the business along North St. Joseph Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says that St. Joseph Avenue between Allens Lane and Mill Road is closed right now.

We have a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

