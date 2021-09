OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Brew Bridge Trolley is coming to the streets of Owensboro.

The brewery made the announcement on Facebook yesterday and posted some photos.

They didn’t release too many details right now, but they say they are just days away from the first rides.

Officials say to be on the lookout for more information soon.

