Boil advisory issued in Madisonville due to total coliform and E-coli

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A city-wide boil advisory is now in effect for Madisonville.

Officials say a positive sample for “total coliform and E-coli” bacteria was detected in the Homewood subdivision. Officials say they have taken two other negative samples in the same area, and are issuing the boil advisory as a precaution.

City officials expect to resolve the problem within 24 hours.

The bacteria can make residents sick, especially if they have a weakened immune system.

