A.M. Showers; Cooler

By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with even chances for showers and thunderstorms during the morning. Skies becoming partly sunny during the afternoon with high temps in the lower 80s. The remnants of Hurricane Nicholas are scheduled to remain south of the area as the storm weakens. Tonight, clearing skies and cooler as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer with temps in the mid-80s behind southerly winds. Thursday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Friday, partly to mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s. The severe weather threat is low.

Name of man killed in morning shooting released, two arrested on drug charges
