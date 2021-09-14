Birthday Club
Women file lawsuit against former Webster Co. Deputy

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against a former Webster County Deputy.

Court records show Arthur Dale Collins was arrested January 30 and bonded out the next day.

He’s charged with official misconduct, video voyeurism, assault, and sexual abuse.

His next hearing is set for December 2.

The lawsuit filed Monday claims the women were inmates in the jail and were abused by Collins at various times in 2020.

The lawsuit also names other deputies who have not been charged criminally, as well as former jailer Morgan McKinley.

As we reported, McKinley resigned earlier this summer.

Arthur Dale Collins
Arthur Dale Collins(Webster Co. Jail)

