West Side Nut Club discussing Fall Festival plans Tuesday

West Side Nut Club.(West Side Nut Club Facebook page)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is just a few weeks away.

They’ve invited us to the West Side Library Tuesday afternoon to discuss the festival’s new foods, the parade, rides, and other aspects of the event.

Nut Club officials also say pre-sale ride wristbands go on sale Saturday, September 18.

You can save $5.00 per wristband with a voucher, which are available at Schnucks, Donut Bank, and Old National Bank Locations.

There will also be a 100th year time capsule drop on Sunday, September 19 at 3 p.m.

That event is open to the public.

