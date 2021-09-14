Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Evansville. It happened on the southeast side a couple of hours ago.

A man is now facing murder charges in Daviess County in the death of his estranged wife last month.

President Biden is in California stumping for Governor Gavin Newsom, who’s in a closely watched recall election and voting there ends today.

Hurricane Nicholas has made landfall along the Texas coast, bringing the threat of up to 20-inches of rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast.

