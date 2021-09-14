Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Evansville. It happened on the southeast side a couple of hours ago.

A man is now facing murder charges in Daviess County in the death of his estranged wife last month.

President Biden is in California stumping for Governor Gavin Newsom, who’s in a closely watched recall election and voting there ends today.

Hurricane Nicholas has made landfall along the Texas coast, bringing the threat of up to 20-inches of rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Police are investigating after a suspected "peeping Tom" was shot at least one time in the...
The Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center hosted a conservative rally on Friday.
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/14
Officials announce new Indiana task force to help renters in new homes
Crews respond to house on fire in Henderson
Officials announce new Indiana task force to help renters in new homes
