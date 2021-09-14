Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4

By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 2:

Christian Schafer, QB, Princeton: The sophomore was 11-of-17 passing for 246 total yards, and accounted for all six touchdowns, in Tigers 42-20 win over North Central.

Ray Brodie, RB, Memorial: Brodie totaled 243 yards on 15 carries and two total touchdowns (40-yard punt return, 84-yard run) to led the Tigers to a 29-15 Catholic Bowl victory against rival Mater Dei.

Nicot Burnett, QB, Mt. Vernon: The sophomore completed 12-of-18 passes for 184 yards, carried 20 times for 104 yards, and recorded two touchdowns in the Wildcats 35-13 victory over Jeffersonville.

Cameron Tilly, QB, Castle: The junior completed 8-of-14 passes for 189 yards and had six total touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) in the Knights’ 42-7 win over Harrison.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville
The Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center hosted a conservative rally on Friday.
Hundreds gather for ‘We The People’ rally in Muhlenberg Co.
Sarah Frederick and Angela Ward
Former officials facing theft, misconduct charges in Spencer Co.
Dispatch: Crews called to report of boat sinking in Ohio River

Latest News

Touchdown Live Player of the Week 9/13
Touchdown Live Player of the Week 9/13
HS Boys Tennis: Tecumseh vs. Central
HS Boys Tennis: Tecumseh vs. Central
HS Volleyball: Perry Central vs. Gibson So.
HS Volleyball: Perry Central vs. Gibson So.
HS Volleyball: South Knox vs. Reitz
HS Volleyball: South Knox vs. Reitz