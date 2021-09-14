Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 2:

Christian Schafer, QB, Princeton: The sophomore was 11-of-17 passing for 246 total yards, and accounted for all six touchdowns, in Tigers 42-20 win over North Central.

Ray Brodie, RB, Memorial: Brodie totaled 243 yards on 15 carries and two total touchdowns (40-yard punt return, 84-yard run) to led the Tigers to a 29-15 Catholic Bowl victory against rival Mater Dei.

Nicot Burnett, QB, Mt. Vernon: The sophomore completed 12-of-18 passes for 184 yards, carried 20 times for 104 yards, and recorded two touchdowns in the Wildcats 35-13 victory over Jeffersonville.

Cameron Tilly, QB, Castle: The junior completed 8-of-14 passes for 189 yards and had six total touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) in the Knights’ 42-7 win over Harrison.

