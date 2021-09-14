South Spencer School Board votes not to renew superintendent’s contract

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A school board member confirms to 14 News that Superintendent Richard Rutherford’s contract will not be renewed.

The vote was made during a meeting Monday night.

In May, we reported some teachers were not happy with some position cuts made by Rutherford.

Supporters of Rutherford say a real reason wasn’t really given for why three of the five members voted not to renew him.

They say the corporation had been about $800K in the red, but Rutherford made tough decisions to get them back in the black.

“As a taxpayer and a parent, that’s something I highly respect,” said board member Matt Bunner.

Rutherford’s contract is up June 1. There’s no word on who will replace him.

Rutherford declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.