Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

South Spencer School Board votes not to renew superintendent’s contract

Richard Rutherford
Richard Rutherford(South Spencer Schools)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A school board member confirms to 14 News that Superintendent Richard Rutherford’s contract will not be renewed.

The vote was made during a meeting Monday night.

In May, we reported some teachers were not happy with some position cuts made by Rutherford.

Supporters of Rutherford say a real reason wasn’t really given for why three of the five members voted not to renew him.

They say the corporation had been about $800K in the red, but Rutherford made tough decisions to get them back in the black.

“As a taxpayer and a parent, that’s something I highly respect,” said board member Matt Bunner.

Rutherford’s contract is up June 1. There’s no word on who will replace him.

Rutherford declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Evansville.
Name of man killed in morning shooting released, two arrested on drug charges
Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville
Katie Ernst and her late boyfriend Tony Douglas, who passed away in August due to complications...
Tell City woman loses boyfriend and mother to COVID-19
Osborne Wright
Man accused of firing gun in residential area during fight

Latest News

Women file lawsuit against former Webster Co. Deputy
Women file lawsuit against former Webster Co. Deputy
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival to celebrate 100th year
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival to celebrate 100th year
Non-profit hosting Halloween 5k run
Non-profit hosting Halloween 5k run
An Evansville non-profit organization is hosting a Halloween-themed 5k race to raise money to...
Non-profit hosting Halloween 5k run