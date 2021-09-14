Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Snack fans can enter to win stay in Planters’ ‘NUTmobile’

Mr. Peanut is renting out Planters' "NUTmobile" to one fan.
Mr. Peanut is renting out Planters' "NUTmobile" to one fan.(Hormel Foods Corporation via CNN Newosurce)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (CNN) - Who’s ready to go nuts?

Planters’ “NUTmobile,” the snack company’s peanut-shaped vehicle, is now open for business.

The 26-foot-long “Peanut on Wheels” is now located on waterfront property in Duluth, Minnesota.

A night’s stay costs the same price as a jar of Planters Peanuts, $3.50, but there’s a catch: there’s only a single booking for a two-night stay in the giant peanut.

Along with the booking, the winner of the sweepstakes will also get a $1,500 travel stipend, and of course, plenty of peanuts.

The sweepstakes opens on Sept. 17 and will end on Oct. 1. Those interested can visit mrpeanutinnanutshell.com to enter.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Evansville.
Name of man killed in morning shooting released, two arrested on drug charges
Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville
Katie Ernst and her late boyfriend Tony Douglas, who passed away in August due to complications...
Tell City woman loses boyfriend and mother to COVID-19
Osborne Wright
Man accused of firing gun in residential area during fight

Latest News

Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children
Deputies found Mack Arline backing out of the driveway with two young children inside.
Sheriff's office: Man accused of child abuse, driving drunk
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US to require COVID vaccine for green card applicants
In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a...
Slender Man stabbing victim’s family ‘nervous’ about release