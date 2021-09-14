Birthday Club
September Heat; Storms Wednesday

9/13 14 First Alert 4pm
9/13 14 First Alert 4pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain above normal in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms along with southwest winds gusting 15 to 20 miles an hour. A cold front will approach late tonight sparking showers and thunderstorms. Low temps will drop into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with decent chances for showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the primary storm threat. High temps will drop into the lower 80s. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas are scheduled to remain south of the area as the storm weakens.

Thursday, partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s behind southerly winds. The severe weather threat is low.

