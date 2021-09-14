Scattered rain and cooler temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few isolated showers have bubbled up this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry for the next few hours. As a cold front approaches our region from the northwest, we will see increasing clouds tonight, and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through the overnight hours and into Wednesday. Patchy fog may also develop overnight.

It looks like the best chance of rain on Wednesday will be during the morning, but some of the rain could carry over into Wednesday afternoon and evening, mainly in western Kentucky and the southeastern half of the Tri-State.

An isolated storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out tonight or tomorrow, but our severe weather threat seems very low with this system.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s to around 90° again this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and a warm breeze from the southwest. We will fall back through the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s by Wednesday morning. That is about 10° warmer than our average low for this time of year.

As the cold front bringing us rain tonight and tomorrow passes through the Tri-State, our wind direction will change Wednesday, bringing cooler air down from the north. Between that, the mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain, Wednesday will feel more like you would expect for mid-September with highs in the lower 80s.

That cool, northerly breeze won’t last long. By Thursday, our winds will be coming from the east, and warmer air will be flowing in from the south-southeast by Friday.

We may see a few clouds and some patchy fog Thursday morning, but our skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with a few scattered clouds and some very isolated rain chances Friday and Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas pass to our south. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.